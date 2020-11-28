KCR rules out floating front, vows to fight on issues

The TRS President said there were speculations over him floating a front ever since he started raising national issues.

Hyderabad: Reiterating the need for qualitative change in national politics, Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao rubbished the rumours of him floating a front to fight on the national issues. He pointed out that he had started alone for achieving the Telangana State when many people ridiculed him.

Speaking at a public meeting held at LB Stadium on Saturday, the TRS President said there were speculations over him floating a front ever since he started raising national issues. He said he was raising issues of people’s concern and national interest. He suggested for novel and innovative thinking to bring the change. “There is a serious need for change in national politics and Hyderabad should send a strong signal in this regard by giving thumping majority for TRS in GHMC polls,” he said. He wanted Hyderabad to be the epicentre to change the course of the nation for betterment of future generations.

Chandrashekhar Rao found fault with disinvestments in LIC, BHEL and other Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) as well as privatisation of the Railways. The LIC has over Rs 30 lakh crore assets and over 40 crore customers. He questioned why the Centre was keen to sell these national assets to private companies. “But they do not want us to question them? Those who are raising questions are being targeted. Why are they selling the world’s fourth largest network of railways or any other PSUs?” he questioned.

