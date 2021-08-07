KCR striving hard to realise ideals of Ambedkar: Indrakaran

He laid foundation stone to 2BHK houses at Kondapur village in Nirmal mandal and handed over cheques to beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi – Shaadi Mubarak scheme

Mancherial: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that growth of Dalit could be possible only by Telangana Rashrastra Samithi (TRS). He along with TRS leaders performed ksheerabhisekam to a life-size flex poster of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for rolling out innovative Dalit Bandhu scheme in Nirmal, on Friday.

Stating that the government was extending a slew of welfare schemes for the uplifting Dalits, Indrakaran opined that the new initiative would usher in an unprecedented prosperity of weaker sections. He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar was fulfilling promises one by one. He added that Rs 10 lakh would directly be credited to the accounts of eligible beneficiaries, under the scheme.

The Minister opined that settlements of Dalits failed to draw attention of successive governments and development continued to elude their streets for decades. But, the government led by TRS, is implementing various schemes aiming at the welfare of the weaker and downtrodden communities like never before.

Indrakaran Reddy further said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard to realise the ideals of the architect of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar. He stated that Dalit families were overjoyed by the depositing of Rs 10 lakh funds in their bank accounts under the first of its kind initiative. Where are the opposition parties, who dubbed the rolling of the scheme as a stunt for Huzurabad Assembly constituency by-elections? he questioned.

He earlier laid foundation stone to 2BHK houses at Kondapur village in Nirmal mandal and handed over cheques to beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi – Shaadi Mubarak scheme.

