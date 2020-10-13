KCR tells farmers not to go for maize crop in Yasangi

CM urged agriculture officers to transform into friends of farmers and make them understand the need to stay away from maize considering the possibility of the crop commanding low price

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday called upon farmers to give a break to maize cultivation this Yasangi and said that only those who are prepared to sell at less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) can take up the crop.

The Chief Minister urged agriculture officers to transform into friends of farmers and make them understand the need to stay away from maize considering the possibility of the crop commanding low price. “It is said that maize will not fetch more than Rs 800 to Rs 900 per quintal, and hence it is advised not to cultivate the crop,” he said.

Speaking at a high level meeting with State and district level agriculture officers at Pragathi Bhavan here, Chandrashekhar Rao said the time has come for agriculture officers to work in tandem with farmers as the government too was working for their welfare as its sole aim.

“District level officers must act in accordance with the government’s directions and the advice of senior officials. While the government decides the crops to be cultivated based on market conditions, it is the responsibility of the officers to create awareness among the farmers about the suggested pattern,” the Chief Minister said, and suggested that district level officers inculcate the habit of working as a team considering the welfare of farmers.

Stating that Telangana was developing into an agro-rich State, he said all the related departments should be on the same page. “Farmers have accepted the crop pattern suggested by the government. But the responsibility of telling them which crop to take up and how to increase yield is in the hands of the officers. The Department has to draw plans to market the produce so that farmers receive the best price,” Chief Minister said, adding: “The world market for maize this time is not encouraging. In addition, the Centre is importing maize on a large scale, and there is excess supply in neighbouring States. At this juncture the onus of telling farmers which crop to cultivate is on the agriculture officers.”

He was categorical in saying that officers must tell the farmers in clear words not to take up the crop. “There should not be any hesitation in telling the truth to farmers that maize is a big no-no as they might incur huge losses. Even then if they decide to cultivate maize, it will be their decision,” he said.

Explaining the need to expand regulated crop culture in the State, the Chief Minister said that desilting of water bodies, which were neglected during the combined rule, through Mission Kakatiya had helped farmers since water was being stored in village tanks besides completing the linkage of tanks through traditional “Golusu Kattu Cheruvu” system. He said water was overflowing from these tanks and the bores were flooded with ground water. He also pointed out that farmers were being provided with cash assistance on time and they are reaping bumper crops.

“The grain storage capacity which was only 4 lakh tons at the time of bifurcation, has touched 24 lakh tons today. Palamur district which was considered backward and a region of migrating labour, has transformed into a district with the highest rainfall,” he observed.

With officials saying that the extent of land under cultivation in the coming Yasangi would be 70 lakh acres, one can realise that Telangana has already become number one in the entire country in agricultural production, he said. “The misnomer that it was better to run a pan shop than farming in Telangana has changed and farming has become the most promising occupation of all,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

