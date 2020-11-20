KCR’s vision yielding results: Hyderabad Mayor

Says Hyderabad sees rapid transition under TRS government, capital expenditure stands testimony

In the last five years, Hyderabad has witnessed a rapid growth in infrastructure. Perhaps in the history of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), such quantum of work was not taken up in a single term as was done under the Telangana Rashtra Samithi reign, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tells S Sandeep Kumar.

Capital expenditure in the last five financial years stands testimony to this. All the details are in public domain, he says, adding that the salary of sanitary workers, which was Rs 8,500 before 2014, was increased to Rs 17,500 in 2020.

Q: Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP):

A: SRDP is a game changer for Hyderabad as the focus of State government is to develop appropriate infrastructure to ensure free flow of traffic. As many as 18 projects have been completed in the last two years. Nine flyovers, four underpasses, three road over bridges, one bridge and cable bridge on Durgam Cheruvu have been completed and works involving expenditure of nearly Rs.6,000 crore are under progress. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s long-term vision is now bearing fruits making obvious the difference between Hyderabad and other Metro cities.

Q: Works during lockdown:

A: Due to Covid-19, lockdown was imposed from March 22 to May 31. GHMC’s maintenance wing alone completed nearly Rs 450 crore worth works during that period and all works put together, it could be over Rs 1,500 crore. All the roads were recarpeted and various works pertaining to flyovers, widening of carriageway etc., were taken up. In 40 days, we completed four months of work. That’s how the GHMC worked during the lockdown. The good work was appreciated by Ministers and bureaucrats from other States.

Q: On Basti Dawakhanas:

A: As many as 24 Basti Dawakhanas were launched in a single day last week in different areas across GHMC limits taking the total number of Basti Dawakhanas in GHMC to 224. At each Dawakhana, on an average 70 to 150 people visit every day for medical assistance, treatment and diagnostic tests, and all services are offered for free. It is staffed with a doctor, nurse and medical assistant apart from technicians in the pathology lab. During lockdown too, Basti Dawakhanas played a crucial role in extending quality medical treatment for the poor for free. Efforts are on to launch 50 more Basti Dawakhanas in different areas in a month.

Q: Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme:

A: This is another major programme launched during this term to improve road maintenance in the city. Under this, GHMC entrusted road repairs, maintenance and recarpeting of 709 km in seven packages to private agencies. Of the 709 km, 331 km road stretches had to be recarpeted in the first year. Among the 331 km, already works pertaining to 295 km are done and remaining works will be completed by month-end.

As part of the maintenance of 331 km road network, sanitation is also entrusted to the agencies, besides laying of zebra crossings, lane markings and other works. Nearly Rs 400 crore has been spent on these works till date.

Q: Double-bedroom housing:

A: A boon for the poor, the dignity housing programme by the State government, is setting a benchmark for other Metros. As many as one lakh 2BHK houses are being constructed across GHMC limits, covering Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts. No other Metro in the country is taking up such a big slum-free initiative as being done by GHMC at a whopping cost of Rs 9,714 crore.

Q: Annapurna canteens:

A: Serving quality, hot and hygienic meals, the Annapurna canteens are a blessing in disguise for the poor. Every day, nearly 50,000 meals are being served through these canteens.

For the convenience of the elderly and the differently-abled, mobile Annapurna canteens have also been launched to serve meals at their doorsteps. Legislators from neighbouring States have relished meals at these canteens and appreciated the quality of food and service being extended to the poor.

