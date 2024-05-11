Kejriwal can not even sign files, should resign: MP CM Yadav

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was on "ventilator", Yadav said, while also seeking apology from Kejriwal for saying that he was fighting a dictator.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 05:39 PM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal should resign as the Supreme Court has barred him from even signing official files.

“First of all, he should not have gone to jail. Then he should not have come out of jail on such conditions. A sitting chief minister can not sign files, what could be a bigger misfortune,” Yadav said in a statement. “After coming out of jail, he said he was fighting a dictator.

The people will not forgive him. Development is taking place in the country under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s spotless leadership. Kejriwal should apologize to the country,” the BJP leader demanded. Any leader would have stepped down from the chief minister’s post in light of various courts’ comments on the liquor (excise policy) scam, Yadav said.

Kejriwal has no power to sign a file and he is like a person without life, Yadav said, adding, “I think he is on a ventilator.” The apex court on Friday granted interim bail till June 1 to Delhi CM Kejriwal who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam.