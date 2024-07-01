Vinod Reddy assumes charge as Vemulawada temple EO

Deputy Commissioner, Endowment Department, K Vinod Reddy on Monday assumed charge as Executive Officer (in-charge) of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 1 July 2024, 11:55 PM

Temple

Rajanna-Sircilla: Deputy Commissioner, Endowment Department, K Vinod Reddy on Monday assumed charge as Executive Officer (in-charge) of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada.

After performing pujas in the shrine, Vinod Reddy took charge as new EO. On the occasion, the temple priests blessed him at the Kalyana mandapam. On his arrival to the shrine, Executive Engineer Rajesh, DE Raghunandan, AEs Harikishan, Pratapa Naveen and others welcomed the new EO.