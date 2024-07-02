Sircilla: Head constable suspended on corruption charges

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 2 July 2024, 12:03 AM

Rajanna-Sircilla: A head constable with the Thangallapalli police station, Sambasiva Rao, was suspected on charges of corruption. Inspector General of Police (in-charge), Multi Zone-I, Sudheer Babu, issued the suspension orders on Monday.

In the wake of corruption allegations against the head constable, Superintendent of Police Akhi Mahajan had conducted an enquiry and submitted the report to the IG. Based on the enquiry report, IG issued orders placing Sambasiva Rao under suspension.