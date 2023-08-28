Kejriwal extends congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on historic Athletics Gold win

Monday, Aug 28, 2023
Neeraj Chopra once again entered the annals of history on Sunday, becoming the inaugural Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships during the men's javelin throw final hosted in Budapest.

By IANS
Updated On - 11:02 AM, Mon - 28 August 23
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Olympian Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

“Double the titles, double the pride Neeraj Chopra making history for India as the first to hold both Olympic and World Champion titles. A remarkable feat that will inspire generations to come. Congratulations, Neeraj,” Kejriwal posted on X.

On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra made history yet again. He became the first Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in the men’s javelin throw final held in Budapest.

During the final event, Chopra’s second attempt stood out as he hurled the javelin a remarkable distance of 88.17 meters, securing the top position. This achievement marked a remarkable progression from the previous year’s World Championships in 2022, where he had earned a silver medal.

