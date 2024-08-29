Kerala Court grants Malayalam actor Mukesh interim protection from arrest

The court has granted a five-day reprieve and will consider his anticipatory bail plea on September 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 05:14 PM

Malayalam Actor M Mukesh

Hyderabad: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has interim stayed the arrest of Malayalam actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh in a sexual assault case.

The court has granted a five-day reprieve and will consider his anticipatory bail plea on September 3. Mukesh faces serious non-bailable charges, including rape, filed by a female Malayalam actor.

He has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code: Section 376 (rape), Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty), and Section 454 (trespassing).