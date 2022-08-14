Kerala police arrest minor boy involved in bike thefts; ‘Robbery Group’ on Whatsapp cracked

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:33 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have arrested a minor boy from Karuvassery in Kozhikode district of Kerala, who was engaged in theft of bikes and other two-wheelers from in and around Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts of north Kerala.

Police sources told IANS that several bike thefts were reported from Elathur, Puthiyara, Kakkur, Pantheeramkavu, Atholi, Kakkur police station limits.

Several scooters and bikes were stolen from these police station limits and later a bike was stolen from a prominent mall in Kozhikode. Investigation, in this case, led to the arrest of the teen.

A senior officer with Kozhikode police told IANS that the boy used to steal bikes and scooters from parking spaces using false keys and then later dumped these vehicles on roadsides. These bikes, according to police were used for other thefts and drug peddling.

The boy, according to Kozhikode police has been using a WhatsApp group called “Robbery Group” and told that this group has been used to communicate about the selling of the stolen items. Drugs were also sold by scouting people through this group. Police said that more details will be obtained after questioning the boy.