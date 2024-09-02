| South Central Railway Cancels Trains From Towards Thiruvananthapuram Division

SCR has cancelled three express trains from / to Thiruvananthapuram division due to heavy rains and waterlogging at Rayanapadu Station in the Vijayawada–Kazipet section

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 11:31 AM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled additional trains, including the following ones operating from/towards Thiruvananthapuram Division, due to heavy rain and waterlogging at Rayanapadu Station in the Vijayawada–Kazipet section.

Here are the details:

Train No.22648 Kochuveli – Korba Express scheduled to leave at 06.15 hrs on September 2, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Train No.22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam Express scheduled to leave at 08.15 hrs on September 2, 2024 is fully cancelled

Train No.22816 Ernakulam – Bilaspur Express scheduled to leave at 08.30 hrs on September 4, 2024 is fully cancelled.

Also, Kazipet – Dornakal (07753); Dornakal – Vijayawada (07755) ; Vijayawada – Guntur (07464) ; Guntur – Vijayawada ( 07465) ; Vijayawada – Dornakal (07756) and Dornakal – Kazipet (07754) running on September 2 and 3 have been cancelled.

SCR officials requested rail users to make a note of change in the train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.