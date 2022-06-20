Kerala Police Sub-inspector wrestles attacker with machete, wins over the internet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 AM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: A young Sub-inspector of police, who wrestled a suspect armed with a machete and overpowered him, has become a hero with the internet flooded with videos of his brave act.

The SI, 37-year-old VR Arun Kumar, who is the Station House Officer of the Nooranad police station in Alappuzha district of Kerala, was on patrol duty around 6 pm on Sunday along with the police driver when he saw a wanted suspect, Sugathan, 48, near his scooter on the roadside at Para Junction.

The viral video shows Arun Kumar on the police jeep cautiously stopping behind the scooter. However, Sugathan saw the cops and as the jeep pulls over in front of him, l immediately pulls out the weapon that he had with him in a cover on the scooter.

Sugathan begins brandishing the weapon and attacks Arun Kumar, trying to hack him on the neck. The SI first blocks the swinging machete, getting injured on his fingers in the process but does not let go and continues to wrestle Sugathan. As both fall on the ground, Arun Kumar manages to overpower his opponent and sitting over him, manages to take away the weapon. His driver joins in and both of them bundle Sugathan into the police vehicle.

Arun Kumar, who took charge at Nooranad just a year ago, was later taken to the hospital, where he got seven stitches on his injured fingers. The CCTV of this attack was shared by the Kerala Police on their Facebook page, with the post so far drawing nearly one lakh likes and about 10,000 people sharing it.

Telangana Additional Director-General of Police (Women Safety) Swati Lakra also shared the video on her Twitter handle, saying ‘how a real hero looks like’.

