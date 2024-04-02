Arun clinches twin titles in Tennis

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 April 2024, 09:14 AM

All medal winners

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar won 40 age category of the singles and doubles titles in the 17th Hyd Open Tennis Tournament held at Lake View Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Results: Finals: 40 : Singles: Arun Kumar bt CV Anand 10-4; Doubles: CV Anand/Arun Kumar bt L Srinivas/Raja 10-7; 50 : Singles: N Narsimha Reddy bt Manikandan 10-9, Doubles: Ajay/Rahul bt Murthy/Manish 10-5; 30 : Singles: Surya Pavan bt Manjunath 10-5; Doubles: Manjunath/Suresh bt Nikhil/Shriram 10-6; 60 : Singles: Ram Reddy bt Meher 10-3; Doubles: Anand Swaroop/Srinivas bt Ramana/Meher 10-6; 70 : Singles: SaiRambabu bt Gajapathy 10-7; Doubles: Gajapathy/Sairambabu bt Madanmohan/Satyanarayan Singh 10-5.