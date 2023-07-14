Kerala professor’s palm chopping case: Three PFI cadre get life in jail

A Special NIA court in Kerala's Ernakulam has awarded life imprisonment to three of the six Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres in a 2010 case of attempted murder of a Professor by chopping off his palm.

By ANI Published Date - 04:19 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

New Delhi: A Special NIA court in Kerala’s Ernakulam has awarded life imprisonment to three of the six Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres in a 2010 case of attempted murder of a Professor by chopping off his palm.

Sajil, Najeeb and M. K. Nazar was awarded life sentence on Thursday, along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. The other three convicted M. K. Nausha, P. P. Moideenkunu and P. M. Ayoob — have been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The court has also ordered compensation of Rs 4,00,000 to be given to the victim from the fine amount collected. All the six accused had been convicted under IPC, UA (P) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

They were found guilty of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out terrorist acts. A hunt is still on for Savad the charge-sheeted accused, who was part of the barbaric attack and is currently absconding, and is also a cadre of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The accused had conspired to kill Professor T.J.

Joseph by chopping off his right palm over his alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed in a question paper prepared for the Malayalam examination for B. Com students in Newman College, Thodupuzha, Idukki district. The accused had deemed the question as provocative and had carried out the barbaric daylight attack on the professor in the presence of his family members on July 4, 2010. He had attacked the professor while the family was returning from church after the Sunday morning mass.

The assailants had also hurled a bomb to terrorize the public and escape from the scene. Kerala Police had, on January 10, 2011, filed a charge sheet against 27 accused. Subsequently, NIA took over the case and, following extensive investigations and large number of raids, arrested and charge sheeted another 20 accused, in a classic example of 360 degree investigation by the agency.

The probe agency investigation has been focused on uncovering the various facets of the conspiracy and bringing every single conspirator and criminal to face the consequences of his terror and criminal acts in the court of law, while concurrently bringing some solace, succor and closure to the victims family. In April 2015, the NIA Special Court had convicted 13 accused persons.