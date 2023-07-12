| Three Wheeler Gets Hit By Wild Boar In Kerala One Died

A 37-year-old woman autorickshaw driver died in an accident after her three-wheeler was hit by a wild boar in north Kerala.

12 July 23

Palakkad: A 37-year-old woman autorickshaw driver died in an accident after her three-wheeler was hit by a wild boar in Mangalam Dam area of Palakkad district in north Kerala on Wednesday, police said.

Four school going children, who were travelling in the autorickshaw, suffered minor injuries in the accident that occurred at Odamthodu-Mangalam Dam Road at 8 am, they said.

The three-wheeler driven by Vijeesha Sonia overturned after it was hit by the wild boar running at high speed, leading to her death, police said.

The accident occurred when she was going to school in her autorickshaw with four children onboard.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital in nearby Nenmara but could not be saved, police said.