Khammam: 15-day software training for girl students begins at SBIT

The training, which costs around Rs 25,000 per student, was being given free of cost, SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

SBIT chairman G Krishna addressing students at the college in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: A 15-days training on Salesforce platform and Microsoft Azure started at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here on Monday.

Addressing the students the institute chairman Gundala Krishna informed that ICT Academy has organised the training programme in association with Cognizant Foundation as part of women’s empowerment initiative.

The training, which costs around Rs.25,000 per student, was being given free of cost. Women should excel in all the fields for the nation’s growth. It was planned to offer training programmes for students along with academics, he said.

College secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said training programmes for girl students were being organised to ensure that they excel in academics. She handed over training material to the participating students.

SBIT principal Dr. G Raj Kumar informed that students would be trained on Salesforce platform developer-1 certificate and Microsoft power business intelligence data analytics. ICT head Gopal said the training makes students industry ready.

The college chairman Krishna informed that Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS jointly organising a Youth Festival on June 8 at SBIT with the competition theme ‘Panchaprani’. Painting, poem writing, elocution, folk and classical dance competitions would be conducted along with a photography workshop, he said.

