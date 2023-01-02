Khammam: SBIT signs MoU with ICT Academy

Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology of Khammam has entered into an MoU with ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu

2 January 23

SBIT chairman G Krishna receiving memento from Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj at a programme in Hyderabad recently.

Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) of Khammam has entered into an MoU with ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu for training and placements of its students.

The college chairman Gundala Krishna in a statement here on Monday informed that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at an industry-institute interaction event organised by ICT Academy in association with SBIT in Hyderabad recently.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj, academicians, representatives from Cognizant, Mind Tree, Oracle and other multinational companies attended the event.

The agreement with an ICT Academy would be helpful in training, placements and internship for the SBIT students to achieve their goals, he said.

Krishna informed that a B Tech (CSE) student B Anusha of the college was offered placement recently in TCS Digital with an annual pay package of Rs 7 lakh. Nine other students of the college have secured placements in TCS.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G. Dhatri said because of the effective training given by the college more than 275 students have secured placements in the previous year. The management was working hard to achieve more placements in the current year as well.

The college principal Dr. G. Raj Kumar, vice principal Dr. Gandham Srinivasa Rao, academic director Srinivasa Rao, TPO N Savitha and others were present at MoU signing.