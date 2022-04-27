Khammam: All set for two-day national symposium at SBIT college

Girl students perform a flash mob at SBIT in Khammam as part of a national symposium.

Khammam: All is set for the two-day national symposium Savishkar-22 being organised by the city based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) on April 28 and 29. The SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna speaking to the media here on Wednesday informed that the District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi will attend the inaugural ceremony of the event on Thursday.

On Friday, the institute’s annual day will be celebrated. The event will be attended by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Infosys, Hyderabad Principal Consultant (L&D), Head of Soft Skills, Campus Connect, PCS Nivas, he said. Management representatives, faculty members and students of several engineering colleges in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other States have been invited for the event. On the first day, technical events like paper and poster presentation, project expo, blind coding will take place along with cultural activities.

On the second, as part of the SBIT’s annual day presentation of prizes to students excelled in the academics, cultural events and mementoes to around 200 students, who secured campus placements in the academic year 2021-22 will take place, Krishna revealed. The symposium is being organised to bring out the hidden talents of the students, he said and appealed to the parents of the students to extend their cooperation for the success of the event.

The college Secretary and Correspondent Dr. G Dhatri, Principal Dr. G Raj Kumar, Academic Directors Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, Dr. G Subhash Chander, G Praveen Kumar and others were present. Meanwhile, SBIT campus at Pakabanda area in the city became vibrant with cultural events like flash mob, dandiya and rangoli competitions, fashion show and others that have been taking place for the past few days.

The girl students displayed their talents with beautiful rangolis drawn with messages on social issues like protecting girl child, rights of girls, their education and patriotic topics.

