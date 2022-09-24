Khammam: BJP legal cell wants CBI probe into Krishnaiah’s murder

Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Khammam: The police investigation into the TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah’s murder case was not being done in a proper manner, BJP State legal cell convener Anthony Reddy alleged. He led a team of BJP lawyers who visited Krishnaiah’s family at Teldarupalli village in Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after interacting with Krishnaiah’s family, Anthony Reddy said the police had not taken the suspects in the case, Yallampally Nagaiah and Tammineni Koteshwara Rao, who surrendered before the court, into custody for questioning even three weeks after their surrender.

Krishnaiah’s family wanted the case to be handed over to an independent body. The BJP lawyers team would surely demand a CBI enquiry into the murder case and focus on the case until the facts emerge, he said.

A report on the case would be submitted to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Anthony Reddy said, alleging that some political leaders were trying to weaken the case. Krishnaiah’s family members were advised to approach the CBI and the union Home Minister seeking their intervention in the case, he added.