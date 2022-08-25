Khammam: Tummala seeks police security to slain TRS leader Krishnaiah’s family

25 August 22

Ex-minister T Nageswara Rao paid homage to TRS leader T Krishnaiahs statue at Teldarupalli in Khammam district on Thursday.

Khammam: Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao appealed to Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier to provide police security to the family of a slain TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah. During a meeting at the Police Commisioner’s office here on Thursday, he also requested the latter to expedite the investigation into the murder of Krishnaiah and to bring the assailants to justice.

Nageswara Rao called on the CP here on Thursday. Later, he unveiled a statue of Krishnaiah at Teldarupalli in Khammam Rural mandal in the district.

Krishnaiah’s son Tammineni Naveen, in a letter to the CP, also urged the official to give police security to him and the family. He stated that he came to know that those who have murdered his father were plotting to eliminate him as well and hence he was in need of police protection.

Naveen further said that his family had political differences with CPM leaders at Teldarupalli village for the past few years. In the wake of such differences there have been many attempts to kill his father Krishnaiah and complaints were lodged with the local police in that connection.

Finally Krishnaiah was brutally killed on Aug 15 by CPM goons, he said adding that he and his mother Mangatayi, who was serving as MPTC member, were politically active in the village. The local CPM leaders, who felt Krishaiah’s family could obstruct their illegal acts, were targetting the family, he said.

Meanwhile police vigil was continuing and Section 144 was in force at Teldarupalli. On Thursday a large number of followers of Krishnaiah, TRS activists and leaders of different political parties paid homage to Krishnaiah’s statue at the village on the occasion of his tenth day memorial ceremony.