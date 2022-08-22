Headmaster thrashed for misbehaving with girl students in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Representational Image

Khammam: Villagers of KG Siripuram thrashed a government school headmaster for misbehaving with girl students at the village in Wyra mandal of the district on Monday.

The school headmaster Rama Rao along with students of the local ZPHS attended the special screening of Gandhi movie at Wyra on Sunday as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu. While sitting among the students in the theatre, he allegedly misbehaved with girl students. The students informed their parents about the headmaster’s misbehaviour after they reached home.

All the villagers went to the school on Monday and questioned Rama Rao about the incident, following which they attacked him. He fled from the spot and took shelter in the local sarpanch’s house. Then the villagers surrounded the sarpanch’s house demanding the sarpanch to hand over the headmaster to them.

The police who learnt about the incident reached the spot to take Rama Rao to the police station in a police vehicle. The villagers had even stopped the vehicle and tried to pull out the headmaster to beat him up. But the police dispersed the mob and took him away.