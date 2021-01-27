Khammam: Certificates of appreciation given to employees on R-Day

District Collector RV Karnan unfurled the national flag in the district

By | Published: 12:01 am

Khammam: Around 2.73 lakh households in 969 habitations in Khammam district have been provided tap connections under Mission Bhagiratha, informed the District Collector RV Karnan.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations here on Tuesday, he said an amount of Rs 338.62 crore was spent in providing the tap connections. He said, around 1,183 schools and 1,528 Anganwadi centres were being supplied Mission Bhagiratha water.

As many as 6,978 double bedroom houses were grounded, 3,790 houses were constructed and 2,393 houses were handed over to the beneficiaries. A total of 1,100 double bedroom houses at Tekulapalli near Khammam were getting ready for inauguration.

Giving details of new government initiatives, he said around 4,369 registrations have taken place through Dharani portal. Around 300 youth were given jobs at the recently inaugurated IT Hub in Khammam.

Karnan noted that as many as 2.39 lakh persons have undergone RT PCR antigen tests, of them 23,200 tested positive for the coronavirus and were given treatment. As part of the first phase vaccination, 4,573 persons were immunised in the district.

With the Chief Minister’s Special Assurances Funds, Lakaram tank bund was developed with Rs 4 crore while Rs 70 crore were spent on Gollapadu channel modernisation, he explained.

The Collector Karnan and Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal have handed over certificates of appreciation to as many as 329 employees from different governmental departments.

Dry run of SRLP pumps soon: Kothagudem Collector

Speaking at the Republic Day parade at Kothagudem, the District Collector MV Reddy informed that because of the steps taken to promote oil palm cultivation, the district was at the top place in the State in the cultivation of crop which was being cultivated in 33, 512 acres.

Around 95 per cent works of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLP) have been completed. Six motors have been installed at BG Kothur and arrangements were being made for their dry run. The work was underway for the foundation laying ceremony of the Sitamma Sagar Project at Ammagaripalli, he said.

Referring to Mission Bhagiratha, Reddy said around 1,412 habitations in Kothagudem were being supplied safe drinking water by spending Rs 182.54 crore. It was planned to provide tap connections to 21, 9, 773 households by March-end.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .