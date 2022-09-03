Khammam: CPM leaders says party condemns Krishnaiah’s murder

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Khammam: CPM district secretary N Nageswara Rao said the party condemns TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah’s murder. He along with the party senior leader P Sudharshan Rao and around 500 party workers visited Teldarupalli village in Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Saturday. The leaders inspected the residences of the party leaders, Tammineni Koteshwar rao and Ramzan Shaik, who were accused in Krishnaiah’s murder.

The leaders were accompanied by many of the party workers who left the village soon after Krishnaiah’s brutal murder, which took place on Aug 15 at Teldarupalli. It was said that the party leaders sought police permission to visit the village to boost the morale of the party workers, who were frightened following the attacks by Krishnaiah’s followers on the residences of the accused in his murder.

Speaking to the media, Nageswara Rao stated that the CPM does not support violence in politics and the party was no way connected to Krishnaiah’s murder and the same was said by the party state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram. He alleged that some political parties wanted to take advantage of the murder and engaged outsiders to attack the residences of the CPM workers. However the party workers remained silent without resorting to counter attacks, he said.

In view of the CPM leader’s visit to the village heavy police deployment was made at the village to prevent any untoward incident. Khammam Rural ACP Baswa Reddy was present at the village to monitor the law and order situation. Police picketing has been continuing at the village since Aug 15. Meanwhile, the district police were yet to respond to the request of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Krishnaiah’s family who wanted police security to the family in the wake of the murder.