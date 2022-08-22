Khammam: CPM leaders quit party condemning murder of TRS leader

Khammam: Two CPM leaders have resigned from the party membership in protest against the murder of TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, CPM Khanapuram Haveli secretary, Tammineni Butchaiah and its mandal committee member Tammineni Venkateshwara Rao strongly condemned the murder of the TRS leader.

Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao also condemned the murder of Krishnaiah in strong terms and said it was unfortunate such an acts of violence were being committed by political needs. All the people want to severely punish those who killed Krishnaiah, he said.

He visited the bereaved family at Teldarupalli in Khammam Rural mandal on Monday and consoled the family members. Speaking to the media he appealed to the police officers to recognise the trust and responsibility placed on them while performing their duties.

The police system should be on the side of justice and investigate the case and punish the culprits. The government does not encourage such actions, Nageswara Rao said, adding that he would make all possible efforts to bring the guilty to justice.

Meanwhile, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Khammam district convener Nallamala Venkateswara Rao, TRS leaders, Kanakamedala Satyanarayana, Chittaru Simhadri Yadav, Karaluleti Venkat, members of Nama Seva Samiti, Ch Rambabu and others condoled Krishnaiah’s death.