Khammam: Father-daughter car tragedy; Body of Motilal found

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 08:47 PM

Khammam Washed Away

Khammam: The body of Nunavath Motilal, who was washed away along with his daughter in their car in the Akeru floods in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district on Sunday, was found on Monday.

The body of his daughter N Ashwini was found on Sunday. MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra called on the bereaved family at Gangaram Thanda of Singareni mandal in Khammam district on Monday. He consoled Ashwini’s brother Ashok and mother Neji and assured him that he would stand by the family.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old agricultural scientist, Ashwini, and Motilal had set out on their car to Hyderabad to reach the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Ashwini was working at the School of Crop Resistance System Research of Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) National Institute of Biotic Stress Management (NIBSM) at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

However, the car was swept away by the overflowing Akeruvagu on a bridge across at Purushothamaiahgudem in Maripeda mandal. With relatives finding their phones switched off, some of them reached the spot and informed the police, who immediately launched search and rescue operations.

After a few hours, Ashwini’s body was found in a palm oil farm near the bridge. Efforts to trace Motilal continued on Monday, with the body being finally retrieved by the search parties.