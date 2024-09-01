Telangana: Man, daughter feared washed away as flash floods overflow over bridge

A man and his daughter on their way to Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were feared washed away as water was overflowing a bridge in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad

By James Edwin Updated On - 1 September 2024, 12:37 PM

Nunawat Motilal and his daughter Nunawat Ashwini

Mahabubabad: A father-daughter duo, travelling in a car, was feared washed away as Akeruvagu overflowed on a bridge across at Purushothamaiahgudem in Maripeda mandal.

Nunawat Motilal and his daughter Nunawat Ashwini of Gangaram thanda of Singareni mandal of Khammam district were said to have left for Hyderabad to reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The duo called their friends and family members saying that their car had gone into the stream and the water was up to their necks. Later their phones were switched off and the car was not found causing panic among the family members about safety.

As tanks turned into sea at Ravirala village in Nellikuduru mandal the floodwater entered the houses and many families were forced to stay on terraces, waiting for help.