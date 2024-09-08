Khammam flood-affected victims obstruct Kishan Reddy, complain of no help from govt

Meanwhile, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was also present along with the Union Minister, convinced the people that the government would extend all possible support

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 September 2024, 12:22 PM

Women complaining about lack of support from the government during Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s tour in Khammam.

Khammam: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who visited flood affected areas in Khammam city on Sunday morning, had a bitter experience as several women at Dhamsalapuram obstructed them complaining about lack of support from the government.

Srinivas Reddy convinced them the government would extend all possible support to the public. Later they distributed essential commodities to the flood-affected families.

District administration was on alert in view of moderate to heavy rain alert for the district. District Collector Muzammil Khan said that all arrangements for the residents of Danavaigudem, Ramanapet, Prakash Nagar, Moti Nagar and Venkateswar Nagar were made for their stay at relief centres. He asked the public to call toll free number 1077 for help in case of emergency

Relief centres were set up at Women’s Degree College, Swarna Bharathi Function Hall, Ramanapet School and Damsalapuram School. A large number of residents have been shifted to the relief centres.

Deputy Chief Bhatti Vikramarka and Collector Muzammil Khan visited the relief centre as well as the flood prone area on Saturday night. Munneru stream which received huge inflows on Saturday reached 15.50 feet at 5 am on Sunday however the water level receded later and it reached 14.25 feet at 11 am.