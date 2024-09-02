Khammam: Flood victims call CM Revanth’s visit an election campaign

The Chief Minister, who toured the areas in an open top vehicle, moved on by waving to the locals standing on the streets. The locals said they were not even allowed to share their grievances with him.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 09:59 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Khammam: Several residents who were affected by rains in Khammam have complained that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to rain affected areas passed off more like an election campaign.

The Chief Minister, who toured the areas in an open top vehicle, moved on by waving to the locals standing on the streets. He visited just a couple of houses at Karunagiri and at Rajiv Gruha Kalpa in the city. The locals said they were not even allowed to share their grievances with the Chief Minister.

Some of the locals who staged protests in Khammam rural mandal and at Rajiv Gruha Kalpa areas against the State government failure in taking relief measures, were in fact detained by police.

On Sunday too, the people had voiced their anger over the approach of the State machinery in helping them tackle the unprecedented floods in Khammam.

Several residents of the city had complained that despite the district have three Ministers – Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao – they were not be seen on the ground overseeing relief efforts and had remained aloof by contacting officials over phone only.

A large number of residents at Kalvoddu area also staged a protest against the negligent attitude of the Ministers and officials in carrying out relief operations.