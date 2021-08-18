Khammam: Help extended to medical student who lost her father

Khammam: A few like-minded officials have come to the rescue of a medical student whose family was in dire straits following the recent death of her father in Khammam.

G Artipriya of Rotary Nagar in the town, pursuing Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, was not in a position to pay her college fee and was facing difficulty in making both ends meet as the family lost the breadwinner.

Inspector of Police (CI) Tumma Gopi, who came to know about the plight of the student, took the initiative of helping her and with support from his friends Excise CI Raju and teacher Achyuth, raised Rs 19, 000. They handed over Rs 10,000 in cash, Rs 5000 worth practical kit and Rs 4,000 essentials to Artipriya at the excise police station here on Wednesday.

Gopi counseled the student not to lose courage in any situation. He asked her to study hard to reach a better position in future and stand on her own feet to support her family.

He also assured further help to the student in continuing her education. Artipriya thanked the officials for their support and encouragement. Excise officials Rajireddy and Ravi were present.

