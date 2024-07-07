Woman electrocuted while drying clothes in Mancherial

Theegulla Sharada (46) died on the spot when she came in contact with an iron wire

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 03:25 PM

Representational photo

Mancherial: A woman was electrocuted when she accidentally touched a live wire at Krishna Colony in Srirampur on Sunday.

Srirampur Sub-Inspector M Santosh said that Theegulla Sharada (46), a widow from Krishna Colony, died on the spot when she came in contact with an iron wire through which electricity was passing due to faulty wiring. She was drying clothes on the wire when the mishap occurred.

Her son, who was asleep, woke up to see his mother lying unconscious. He alerted his neighbours who told him that she was electrocuted.

Based on a complaint by Vamshi, the woman’s son, a case was registered.