Tension prevails in Utkoor after man beaten to death over land dispute

Sanju’s last rites to be held amid heavy police presence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 09:54 AM

Narayanpet: A day after a youngster, G Sanju, was brutally beaten to death, tension prevailed at Chinnaporla village in Utkoor mandal here on Saturday.

Sanju (28) was beaten to death by a group of people over a two-acre land dispute. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries. Police brought his body to the village on Friday night.

As his final rites were to be performed on Saturday, heavy police force has been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incidents. A special picket has been set up by roping in police personnel from Makthal, Utkoor, Maganoor and Krishna.

IG Sridhar Babu has already placed Utkoor SI Bejja Srinivasulu under suspension. A case has been registered and four people have been arrested, while three others are at large.