Khammam: Implement Central schemes effectively, Nama tells officials

08:37 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

MP N Nageswara Rao speaking at Disha committee meeting in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: TRS Lok Sabha leader, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao has directed the district officials to take steps to take the Central schemes to rural areas.

He chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting here on Monday. The meeting was attended by MLC T Madhusudhan, MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah and L Ramulu Naik, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju.

Nageswara Rao reviewed the implementation of 41 Central schemes like NREGS, PM Krishi Yojana, Swacch Bharat (Grameen) and PM Sadak Yojana. The MP wanted the Disha Committee to regularly monitor implementation of the schemes effectively.

If there were any problems in the scheme’s implementation at field level the committee members have to consult the district level officials. The funds sanctioned for the Central schemes under various departments have to be utilised properly, he suggested.

MLC Madhusudhan wanted the elected members and officials to work in coordination with each other in executing the works speedily. Since vanakalam agriculture season was about to start, focus should be laid on repairing irrigation canals.

Sathupalli MLA Veeraiah informed that under NREGS silt was removed from the NSP canal in Bethupalli, Vemsoor and Sathupalli covering a distance of 350 kilometres. He wanted the officials to carry out repairing works in the canal.

He also wanted development of rural roads and to provide electricity connections to bore wells sunk under Giri Vikasam scheme. Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik wanted effective implementation of Giri Vikasam scheme in his constituency.

National Highways project director informed about the progress of different national highways in erstwhile Khammam. Mayor P Neeraja, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.

