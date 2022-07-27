Khammam: Increase conviction rate, CP tells police officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

CP Vishnu S Warrier held a crime review meeting with police officials in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu Y Warrier told the police officials to increase the conviction rate in the district.

He held a monthly crime review meeting through video conference here on Wednesday. He said that from the registration of FIR to the arrest of the accused, investigation and filing of the charge sheet, thorough study should be done.

At present the conviction rate in the district was more than 60 percent. For better progress, the available technology should be utilised as much as possible in a short period of time to bring the criminals before the law and punish them, Warrier said.

Criminals should be monitored from time to time. The police officials should realise that when the conviction rate and punishment were reduced, it would affect the safety and security of the people in the society, the CP noted.

He suggested that efforts should be made to punish the criminals as per the law. Mainly, without pending cases in the courts, the officials should follow the orders of public prosecutors and judges and work hard to bring the witnesses and the accused to the court on time with a specific plan.

Aimed at expanding uniform response and unified services in any police station in the district through functional verticals, everyone working in the police department has been assigned specific responsibilities and division of work.

Police officials should monitor cases related to the POCSO Act, crime against women, SC/ST and grave cases. ACPs in the district have to review the cases with the CIs and SHOs under their jurisdiction and take measures to reduce the number of pending cases, Warrier added.

Police officials were directed to take more safety measures to prevent road accidents by constantly visiting the hotspot areas of road accidents. He advised police officials to take corrective measures in consultation with the concerned departments.