Khammam LS election 2024 sees 76.09% turnout, slight Increase from 2019

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 06:30 PM

Khammam: There has been a slight increase in the percentage of polling recorded in Khammam Lok Sabha election-2024 in comparison to the 2019 election.

The election held on Monday witnessed a voter turnout of 76.09 percent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election 75.3 percent voter turnout, which was highest in the State, was recorded.

The poll percent was 70.76 by 5pm on Monday. As the polling hours extended to 6 pm and officials allowed all those in queue lines to cast their vote, 5.33 percent polling took place after 5 pm until the polling closed.

In terms of Assembly segment wise poll percentage, Palair stood top with 83.77 percent of polling, in Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalli and Aswaraopet 81.84, 81.06, 80.34 and 80.95 percent of polling was recorded respectively.

In Khammam and Kothagudem constituencies in which the district headquarters are located and considered urban constituencies, the percentage of polling recorded was 62.97 and 69.47 respectively.