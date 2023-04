Khammam: Man hacked to death in Cherla mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Representational Image

Khammam: A man was hacked to death at Geesarelli village of Cherla mandal in the district on Saturday. According to the police, B Kanna Rao (50) was found dead on the outskirts of the village.

The attackers were yet to be identified. Based on a complaint by the victim’s relatives, Cherla CI B Ashok booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.