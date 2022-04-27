Khammam: Man stabs wife, injures her grievously

Khammam: Doubting his wife’s fidelity, a man attacked her with a knife inflicting grievous bleeding injuries on her here on Wednesday.

The accused Tejawath Sai, a fruit seller of Revathi Centre in Khammam, allegedly stabbed his wife Preethi indiscriminately causing multiple injuries.

They both got married two years ago after falling in love with each other. Preethi, who was said to be six months pregnant, was rushed to the Government District Hospital for treatment and her condition was not known yet.

