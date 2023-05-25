Khammam: Mechanics body presents cash rewards to SSC students

The association district president V Kondal Rao handed over an amount of Rs 5, 000 each to the students A Keerthana (9.7 GPA), K Sreeja (9.3 GPA), T Varshitha (9.3 GPA) and M Sowjanya (9.0 GPA)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Khammam Two Wheelers Mechanics Association presented financial rewards and felicitated the mechanic’s children who excelled in SSC examinations here on Thursday.

Khammam: Khammam Two Wheelers Mechanics Association has presented financial rewards and felicitated the children of the mechanics who excelled in SSC examinations.

At a programme here on Thursday, the association district president V Kondal Rao handed over an amount of Rs 5, 000 each to the students A Keerthana (9.7 GPA), K Sreeja (9.3 GPA), T Varshitha (9.3 GPA) and M Sowjanya (9.0 GPA).

He informed that the association so far presented financial rewards worth Rs 1 lakh to 20 students, who performed well in SSC exams. A cash reward of Rs 10, 000 would be given to intermediate BiPC students if they secure a free seat in MBBS, besides felicitating them, he said.

Kondal Rao asked the students to excel in their higher studies, reach higher positions and support their parents. The association members Appa Rao, Sreenu, Ravi, Sheshu, Naga Bhushanam and others were present.

Also Read TUWJ (TJF) office bearers felicitate Puvvada in Khammam