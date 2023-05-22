TUWJ (TJF) office bearers felicitate Puvvada in Khammam

Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the government order related to allotment of house sites to journalists in Khammam would be issued in a couple of days.

He said that soon after the release of the GO, the work to develop 23 acres of land which the State government allotted to journalists would be taken up.

The Minister said he had kept the promise he made to journalists on house sites allotment during the TUWJ (TJF) District Mahasabha sometime back.

TUWJ (TJF) office bearers on Monday felicitated Ajay Kumar in honour of his efforts to get the land allotted to journalists. The Minister said that the credit for allotting the land goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The minister assured that after completing allotment of house sites in Khammam constituency steps would be taken to give house sites to all the journalists in erstwhile Khammam district.