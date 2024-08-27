Khammam: Mother Teresa jayanthi celebrated at Triveni School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:25 PM

Khammam: The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa, who founded the Missionaries of Charities and served the poor, was celebrated at Triveni Talent School here on Tuesday.

The school students brought bread and fruits to the school and later distributed them to children and elderly at different orphanages and old age homes in Khammam city. The students and staff paid homage to Mother Teresa and recalled her services to the needy.

The school director Dr. Gollapudi Virendra Choudhary said that the school students were being taught to serve the needy by deeds of charity rather than words. The school principal Rajendra Prasad told the students to possess the qualities such as service and compassion towards the poor.

Director of Krishnaveni Educational Institutions Yarlagadda Venkateshwar Rao, vice principal Swapna Mustafa Ashok, campus in-charge Charles Sandeep and others were present.