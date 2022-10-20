Khammam: Officials gearing up for vanakalam cotton, paddy procurement

08:24 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

District Collector VP Gautham in a statement here on Thursday informed that about six lakh metric tonnes paddy production was expected in the vanakalam season and directed officials to make arrangements for procurement as per the yield estimates.

Paddy was cultivated in about 2. 89 lakh acres of land in monsoon-2022 season. Gunny bags, humidity testing and weighing machines necessary for procurement should be kept ready, he said while directing the officials to make vehicles available for transportation at every centre.

The Collector further informed that in vanakalam season cotton cultivation has been undertaken in 2.21 lakh acres of land in the district. The yield was expected to be 1.66 lakh metric tonnes. There were 13 ginning mills in the district with a processing capacity of 4380 bales per day.

Steps were being taken to set up 13 purchase centres in the district this year. Officials were told to inspect ginning mills, electronic weighing machines and fire extinguishers and a report should be submitted on their condition, he added.