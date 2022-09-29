Telangana: Erstwhile Nalgonda tops in cultivation area in Vanakalam

Farmers busy with agricultural works of monsoon crop season in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The erstwhile Nalgonda district has stood in top in the State in area of cultivation for the monsoon crop season (Vanakalam), thanks to improved irrigation facilities.

Farmers here took up cultivation in 21.34 lakh acres for Vanakalam in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, which was reorganized into Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhongir and Nalgonda districts. Cotton and paddy dominated other crops in this season as 90 percent of area had these two crops sown. The normal area of cultivation was reported as 19.41 lakh acres in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

According to statistics from the Agriculture Department, paddy cultivation was taken up in 11.94 lakh acres and cotton in 8.66 lakh acres in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, which was the highest in the State. The farmers had taken up cultivation of paddy in 10 lakh acres in the last monsoon crop season. With this season, the area of cultivation of paddy went up by nearly two lakh acres. Improved irrigation facilities and better availability of ground water resulted in the increase of cultivation area for monsoon crop season, officials said.

In Nalgonda district, farmers took up cultivation of different crops in 11.24 lakh acres including paddy in 4.79 lakh acres, cotton in 6.41 lakh acres, green gram in 8712 acres, groundnut in 6,208 acres, redgram in 3,193 acres and jowar in 1,534 acres.

District Agriculture Officer Y Sucharitha said the yield would be higher than that of the last crop season due to the increase in area of cultivation. The cultivation of the crops taken up by the farmers was entered online to get an exact idea of production of the crops in the area. This would also help the farmers make arrangements for procurement of paddy, she added.