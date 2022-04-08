Khammam: Priyadarshini students selected for Infosys during campus placement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Khammam: As many as 13 students of Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College here have secured jobs in a multinational company, Infosys through campus placements. The college chairman Dr. Katepally Naveen Babu in a statement here on Friday appreciated the engineering final year students for reaching their goals overcoming hurdles. It was commendable that the students excelled in studies and job training despite Covid crisis that affected the education system, he said speaking after felicitating the students.

Continuous training by the institute and parents’ support helped the students to secure jobs and they stood as a model to their juniors , said the college Director (Admin) A Venkataramana. The college principal Dr. Gopal and heads of departments were present.