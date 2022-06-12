Khammam: Seven youths booked for stalking married woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Khammam: Police booked seven youngsters for stalking a married woman and misbehaving with her under Raghunathapalem police station limits in the district.

A release from the police here on Sunday said, the incident occurred during late night hours on June 9 when the woman along with her brother and husband was going to her village, Janbad thanda in Raghunathapalem mandal.

The youths followed their victim on motorbikes from Khammam bus stand to the thanda, where the accused were warned and chased away by the villagers. Based on the complaint given by the woman the youths were booked under IPC sections 143, 341, 354, 354 (D) and 506 read with 149, the release added.

