Khammam: Stray dogs kill spotted deer at Sathupalli

Khammam: A spotted deer was killed by stray dogs at Sathupalli in the district on Tuesday.

According to forest officials stray dogs roaming around Jalagam Nagar Colony have attacked the deer on the surroundings of Sathupalli Urban Park.

The locals who noticed that chased away the dogs and rescued the deer.

Receiving information about the incident from the locals forest officials rushed to the spot and took the wild animal to veterinary hospital where the doctor declared the animal dead.

The dead deer was cremated in the local reserve forest, informed forest beat officer Venkateshwarlu.

