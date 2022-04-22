Khammam: TRS leaders burn Renuka’s effigy for her remarks on Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Mayor P Neeraja and others burnt an effigy of Congress leader Renuka Chowdary in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Mayor, corporators and leaders came down heavily on Congress leader Renuka Chowdary for her remarks against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and the TRS government. Speaking to the media at the minister’s camp office here on Friday, Mayor P Neeraja, her deputy Fatima Zohara, AMC Chairman D Lakshmi Prasanna and other public representatives expressed outrage over Congress leader’s remarks against the minister.

Describing Renuka Chowdary as a migrant leader, they told her to feel ashamed for politicising the donation of gold to Yadadri temple by the minister on behalf of the people of Khammam. It was wrong to politicise religious matters, they noted. Neeraja refuted the charges that IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Ajay Kumar were having joint business ventures and said it was a baseless assumption. Renuka Chowdary totally lost her mind to make such comments, she noted.

Though Renuka Chowdary claimed to be a Khammam leader, she never worked for its development. She cheated her party’s tribal leader to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of giving him the party ticket and became a cause for his death, the Mayor alleged. The Mayor reminded that Renuka Chowdary had filed cases against the party leader Mustafa many times. Now using the same leader for her selfish political needs. The Congress and BJP leaders created unwanted tensions and damaged peace in Khammam.

The TRS leaders wanted to know how Ajay Kumar was connected BJP activist S Sai Ganesh’s death by suicide. Ganesh committed the extreme step in a fit of rage and that BJP leaders might have instigated him, they suspected. A mock funeral procession of Renuka Chowdary was taken out and her effigy was burnt at Yellandu circle in the city. Corporators Palepu Vijaya, Kottapalli Neeraja, Rudragani Devi, Ravuri Karuna, Dhanala Radha, Motarapu Shravani, Saripudi Ramadevi and others were present.

