Khammam: Two died, one injured in separate incidents

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Khammam: Two persons died and one injured in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam on Monday.

In a road accident at Tanikella village in Konijerla mandal in Khammam district, a 50-year-old man Savalla Sreenu, a resident of Gollapudi village in Wyra mandal was killed on the spot when an RTC bus hit the bike on which he was travelling.

His son Ramakrishna who suffered serious injuries was rushed to the District Hospital in Khammam for treatment.

In an incident in Kothagudem district a labourer, Anangi Venkateshwarlu (60) died of a heart attack when he was engaged in NREGS works at Ravikampadu village in Chandrugonda mandal.

