Khelinge’s Open TT Tournament: Rakshit clinches title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Sudit and Rakshit in action during the U-15 final.

Hyderabad: Rakshit of the Ping Pong Table Tennis Academy emerged champion in the U-15 category of the Khelinge’s Open Table Tennis Tournament held at the AK Table Tennis Academy, Attapur, Hyderabad.

Rakshit defeated Sudhit in the final to clinch the title. Meanwhile in the Under-19 category, Yash bagged the top honours while Praneeth and Rakshit settled for second and third places.

Results:

U-11: Winner: Rutvik, Runner-up: Vedansh;

U-15: Winner: Rakshit, Runner-up: P Sudhit;

U-19: Yash, Runner-up: Praneeth;

Open: Wajahat, Runner-up: Chandan;

Doubles: Winners: Acinash/ Aditya, Runners-up: Wajahat/ Mannan Mahammad.