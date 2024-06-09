Advik, Veluri clinch TT titles

In the boys division, Advik finished ahead of Haneesh Amara of SPHS, Abhay Sreenath of ITTA and Vihaan Mudumbai of ITTA, who finished in second, third and fourth places respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 11:03 PM

Hyderabad: VSS Advik of ITTA and Veluri Aparna of SPARS won the Under-11 boys and girls titles respectively in the Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis League Championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the girls division, Veluri clinched the title ahead Anand Aviyah Sanhita of LFHS Abids, Yashashree Sil of SGUTTA and Jain Myra of WTTA in second, third and fourth spots respectively.

Results: U-11: Boys: Haneesh Amara (SPHS) bt Vihaan Mudumbai (ITTA) (3-1) 11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5; Vedula SriSai Shiva Advik (ITTA) bt Abhay Sreenath (ITTA) (3-2) 7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 11-9; Haneesh Amara (SPHS) bt Abhay Sreenath (ITTA) (3-0) 11-4, 11-7, 11-9; Vedula SriSai Shiva Advik (ITTA) bt Vihaan Mudumbai (ITTA) (3-1) 14-12, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5; Abhay Sreenath (ITTA) bt Vihaan Mudumbai (ITTA) (3-1) 9-11, 11-4, 14-12, 11-8; Haneesh Amara (SPHS) lost to Vedula SriSai Shiva Advik (ITTA) (1-3) 11-8, 9-11, 5-11, 7-11; Girls: Veluri Aparna (SPARS) bt Yashashree Sil (SGUTTA) (3-0) 13-11, 11-7, 12-10; Jain Myra (WTTA) lost to Anand Aviyah Sanhita (LFHS Abids) (2-3) 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8, 9-11; Veluri Aparna (SPARS) bt Anand Aviyah Sanhita (LFHS ABIDS) (3-0) 11-7, 11-9, 11-7; Jain Myra (WTTA) lost to Yashashree Sil (SGUTTA) 1-3 7-11, 7-11, 11-6, 9-11; Anand Aviyah Sanhita (LFHS ABIDS) bt Yashashree Sil (SGUTTA) (3-0) 12-10, 11-2, 11-5; Veluri Aparna (SPARS) bt Jain Myra (WTTA) (3-1) 11-3, 15-13, 9-11, 12-10