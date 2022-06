Khelo India: Telangana’s Mayavathi returns to warm reception

Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: N Mayavathi of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), who clinched two medals at the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana returned to Hyderabad to a warm welcome.

The young athlete bagged two bronze medals in the 200 metres and 100 metres event. Dr Rama Laxman, sports officer, Padma, principal of sports school, Satyanarayana, Ruthumani and Arogya were present to welcome the young champ.