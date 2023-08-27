Khelo India women’s League: WE3 emerge champions of Secunderabad edition

In the final, Tanushree and Ragamayee of WE 3 combined well to score 4 points each, outscoring YMCA hoopsters by a margin of 9-3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

In the final, Tanushree and Ragamayee of WE 3 combined well to score 4 points each, outscoring YMCA hoopsters by a margin of 9-3

Hyderabad: WE3 emerged champions of the Secunderabad edition of Khelo India women’s League 3×3 under-17 on Sunday.

In the final, Tanushree and Ragamayee of WE 3 combined well to score 4 points each, outscoring YMCA hoopsters by a margin of 9-3.

In the third and fourth place tie, KVBR Stadium (SATS) defeated Hyderabad Children Aided Society 12-2 in a one sided tie to grab the third place.

Earlier in the semis, YMCA Secunderabad beat Hyderabad Children Aided Society 14 – 3, whereas WE3 scored a 17 – 9 win over KVBR Indoor Stadium (SAT).

Results: Final: WE3 9 bt YMCA Secunderabad 3,3rd & 4th place: KVBR Stadium (SATS) 12 bt Hyderabad Children Aided Society 2; Semifinals: YMCA Secunderabad 14 bt Hyderabad Children Aided Society 3; WE3 17 bt KVBR Stadium (SATS) 9; Quarterfinals: WE3 beat Daffodils, Mahbubnagar 22-3; Hyderabad Children Aided Society 6 beat Sreenidhi 5.